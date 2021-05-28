Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

AVAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

