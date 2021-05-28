Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 6,200

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,822.14 ($76.07).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,074 ($79.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,093.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,744.42. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,788 ($88.69).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

