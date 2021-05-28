Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce sales of $7.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.01 billion and the highest is $7.34 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $26.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $38.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after buying an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after buying an additional 573,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

