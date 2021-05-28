One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

