Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Toyota Motor Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $16.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

TM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TM opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $166.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

