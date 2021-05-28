National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,829 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

