C&C Group (LON:CCR) Downgraded by Shore Capital

C&C Group (LON:CCR) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised C&C Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 181 ($2.36) to GBX 345 ($4.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at £249.80 ($326.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 292.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 253.51. The company has a market cap of £77.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.06. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 139.60 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25).

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

