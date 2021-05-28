LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $75.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

