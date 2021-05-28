The AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:AES opened at $25.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The AES has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The AES in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

