Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $72.00 at B. Riley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $69.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

