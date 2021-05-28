Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

