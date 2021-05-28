Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of BOTJ opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

