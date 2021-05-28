Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.19

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$136.19 and traded as high as C$141.99. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$140.84, with a volume of 62,715 shares changing hands.

EQB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$136.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$117.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0200009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total value of C$141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,484,167. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$479,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,142.

Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

