Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.22

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.64. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 4,270,875 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $12,210,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

