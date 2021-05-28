RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

RADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

RADA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $574.20 million, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

