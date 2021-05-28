Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in May

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 29th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Better World Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

