Jefferies Financial Group Cuts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $540.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $700.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a market outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $493.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,674. 25.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

