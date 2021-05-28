Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

