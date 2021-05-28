Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

In other news, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Joel Richard Culp purchased 12,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

