Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $20.86 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

