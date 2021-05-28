Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNW. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of PNW opened at $84.22 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

