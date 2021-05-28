$134.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $134.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $141.40 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $724.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.10 million to $937.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $545.80 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

NYSE BCEI opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

