Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $128.29 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 162,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

