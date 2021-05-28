Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,930.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

