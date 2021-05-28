Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOW. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.55.

LOW opened at $193.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

