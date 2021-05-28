Cigna (NYSE:CI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $259.50 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cigna by 20.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 116,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 59.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

