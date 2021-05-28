Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,574 shares of company stock worth $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after purchasing an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after purchasing an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

