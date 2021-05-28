Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Raised to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

