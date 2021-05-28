ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $38.98 on Monday. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of 354.40, a PEG ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,628. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.