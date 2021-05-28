Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $240,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

