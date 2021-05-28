Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $158.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.82.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

