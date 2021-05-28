Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.99

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.99 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 62.11 ($0.81). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,412,280 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

In related news, insider Bill Rhodes bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

