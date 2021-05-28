Azul Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Azul has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.