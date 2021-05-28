Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 89,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTCM opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tautachrome has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
Tautachrome Company Profile
