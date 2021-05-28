Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Short Interest Update

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, an increase of 89,600.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTCM opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tautachrome has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Tautachrome Company Profile

Tautachrome, Inc, an early stage Internet applications company, engages in technology and business development in the Internet applications space. It is also involved in the KlickZie ARk technology business; KlickZie's blockchain cryptocurrency-based ecosystem; and KlickZie activated digital imagery business.

