Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.65

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.65 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 113.80 ($1.49). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.54), with a volume of 543,450 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £315.76 million and a PE ratio of 40.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

