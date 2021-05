Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.10. Elbit Imaging shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 3,236 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

About Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems; and products to treat cancer diseases. Its treatment-oriented medical systems include magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings.

