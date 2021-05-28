Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$4.20. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 9,039 shares changing hands.

BDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.07. The firm has a market cap of C$242.34 million and a PE ratio of -350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

