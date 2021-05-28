Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report $593.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.18 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,004 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

