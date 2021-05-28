Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post sales of $370.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.20 million. Novavax reported sales of $35.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 943.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $150.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In other news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

