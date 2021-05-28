FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

