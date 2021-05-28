Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tate & Lyle plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tate & Lyle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

