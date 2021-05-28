Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €45.84 ($53.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -15.16.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

