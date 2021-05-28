Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.88 ($53.98) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €45.84 ($53.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -15.16.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

