Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €170.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €155.00 ($182.35).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €109.55 ($128.88) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €81.08 ($95.39) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of €120.05 and a 200 day moving average of €116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.