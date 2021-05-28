FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bentley Systems, Incorporated Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bentley Systems in a report released on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

