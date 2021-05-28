Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €60.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €52.26 ($61.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

