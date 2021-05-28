Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.63) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,778.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,580.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

