Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Raised to GBX 1,350

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.
ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44).
ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,579 ($20.63) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,778.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,580.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 831.60 ($10.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.