Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 6,726.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

