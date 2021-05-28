Stericycle, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stericycle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11. Stericycle has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -605.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

