Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

NYSE:MPC opened at $61.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.