FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunnova Energy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

